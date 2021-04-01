ADVERTISEMENT

By Stellamaries Amuwa, Abuja

The director-general, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shu’aibu Ibrahim has been conferred with “Africa Meritorious Service Award” by the International Free Media Organization for his exemplary leadership and good conduct which resulted in many positive changes in the NYSC Scheme.

The chairman, Board of Trustees of the Organization, Mr A O Malik who led a delegation of the Award Selection Committee to the National Directorate Headquarters of the NYSC yesterday said the DG has achieved extraordinary feats due to his uncommon commitment to improving the lives of Corps Members and staff.

He further revealed that the committee conducted a thorough research and followed the antecedents of the General Ibrahim upon his assumption of duty as the 18th chief executive of the NYSC.

“Your nomination of this award, Africa Meritorious Service Award for good conduct is as a result of extra- ordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valor towards improving the life of corps members, staff welfare and positive antecedents in areas of capacity building, initiating novel and bold strands of activities in selfless service to humanity coupled with taking actions that inspired positive change.”

Responding after receiving the award, the director general said he was humbled by the recognition which testified to the fact that the Organisation conducted thorough background checks on him.

The DG enumerated his worthwhile achievements which include improvement of staff and corps welfare, involvement of Corps members in COVID-19 Interventions, active participation of corps members in National assignments especially election duties, Skills Acquisition, resuscitation of NYSC Ventures and enhancement of security network for corps members among others.