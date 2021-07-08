Accounts Officers of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been urged to be vigilant and also safeguard the Scheme’s online financial transactions always.

The director-general of the Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the charge at the interactive meeting of NYSC State, FCT and Ventures Management Accountants, with the Offices of the Accountant-General and Auditor-General for the Federation.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the director, press and public relations said the workshop, with the theme; “The importance and Challenges of Cyber Security in the Transaction of Public Business in the 21st Century,” was held in Abuja.

According to her, Ibrahim noted that the phenomenal rise and sophistication of cybercrimes call for vigilance on the part of NYSC financial operators, in order to secure the Scheme’s data networks and devices from hackers.

He added that the present cashless approach has also brought lots of unintended consequences, such as hacking of data, spamming, ATM fraud, identity theft and other nefarious acts.

“This meeting is intended to adequately equip you with measures to mitigate, and even foil cyber-attack on our networks and devices which will ultimately safeguard all NYSC online financial transactions”, he said.

The Director-General noted that Management is poised to address the challenges and dangers posed by cyber criminalities, while also entrenching transparency in NYSC financial administration.

He advised the participants to “use the workshop to evolve ways to prevent the vulnerability of NYSC Financial Information uploaded on the internet, develop and nurture a culture of cyber security, as well as guard jealousy, your log-on details including your passwords.”

While commending the general performance of State Accountants, the Director-General warned that Management would not tolerate any shortcoming in the performance of their statutory responsibilities.

The Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr Mkinebari Adokor said beyond the demonstration of the age-long culture and ethics of honesty, accountability and hard work which are key attributes of accounting profession must be their watchword.