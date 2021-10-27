Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday said that in line with federal government’s directive that all civil servants must receive COVID-19 vaccine, the scheme has concluded plans to vaccinate all corps members of the 2021 Batch C Stream 1.

Ibrahim said the decision to vaccinate all the corps members is aimed at keeping them from the deadly COVID-19 virus.

He gave the order when he addressed members of the batch through the state coordinator, Bamai Mercy Dawuda, during their swearing-in ceremony at the Old Macgregor College Afikpo Permanent Orientation Camp of the Scheme in Ebonyi State.

The DG noted that it is expected according to the directive that all civil servants must be vaccinated on or before 1st of December 2021.

He said the management decided to vaccinate the corps members as they could be affected by the deadline.

The DG also urged the newly sworn-in corps members to avoid indulging in cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

He stated that the exercise was to prepare the corps members ahead of future tasks in the field after 21 days in camp.

A total of 1135 graduates drawn from various states of the country were sworn-in during the event in the state.