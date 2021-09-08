National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) on the inclusion of corps members in the NHIS programme.

NYSC director-general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim who stated this when he led a delegation of the management of the scheme to the headquarters of the NHIS in Abuja yesterday, commended the federal government over its concern for corps welfare.

He said the signing of the MoU is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all corps members must be enrolled in the NHIS programme.

“This shows the concern for the welfare of the corps members by the federal government and we are thanking the president for his uncommon love for the scheme.

“We also promise that our corps members are going to render more selfless service to the country. This is going to inspire them to do more for their fatherland.

“We want to thank the NHIS for this partnership and we are going to take this partnership to the next level”, he said.

Speaking further, Ibrahim said the partnership with NHIS is going to cushion the health needs of the corps members in their different states of service.

The executive secretary of the NHIS, Prof Mohammed Nasir Sambo said every Nigerian should be included in the healthcare delivery of the federal government.

He added that the NYSC and NHIS had worked assiduously through a joint technical team towards the development of a blueprint for the necessary financial provisions.