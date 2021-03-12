BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said the role-playing by National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has gone beyond unifying the country but also playing pivotal roles in national development.

Akeredolu who stated this when the new NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani was formally presented to him, restated the commitment of his administration to corps in the state.

The governor said NYSC remains a household name in the country, noting that it was high time youths were encouraged to take up leadership and responsibility roles in governance.

Akeredolu said, “I think the National Youth Service Corps is living up to expectations in these areas as more purposeful, driven and focused Nigerian graduates are cutting their teeth in various leadership positions.

“The experience the corps members have during orientation courses is a launching pad that is propelling them to greatness as the contents of the three weeks induction training is geared towards making them better leadership material.”

While confirming that the Scheme has made him a foremost Nigerian, Akeredolu tasked NYSC managers to encourage localization of contents which will invariably make us the toast of several nations.

He also advised the new Coordinator to liaise with the Office of the First Lady so that they can collaborate on the Girl-Child programme of Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani congratulated Governor Akeredolu for the Swearing-in Ceremony of his second term and prayed that the state will continue to enjoy the peace it is known for.

The State Coordinator lauded Akeredolu for the several programmes he initiated for youth development, an attestation of his love for Nigerian youths.