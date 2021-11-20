The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has remitted the sum of N511 million to the national treasury as part of its 2021 operating surplus.

The 2021 remittance, according to the director general, Shuaibu Ibrahim, is in line its commitment to stop being a dependent agency to the government.

He reiterated that the NYSC was determined to tap potentials of corps members, while urging support of all Nigerians to take care of corps members.

He said; “When I came I said we did’t have to continue being a begging agency depending on the government. So we rejigged our table water, bakery, among others. Last year we generated N280m which we put into the federation account.

“For 2021 we generated N511m which we also paid into the federation account and these are contributions to the national economy and I can assure you corps members with their talents we are exploring them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Corps members are now acting films, they are also in the national cultural troop and from there we also generate revenue,” he said.