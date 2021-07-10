The director general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has reiterated that the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund would address the soaring unemployment level and other socio-economic issues bedeviling Nigeria.

Ibrahim stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2021 annual management conference with the theme, “The NYSC As A Catalyst For National Unity, Integration And Peaceful Co-existence In Nigeria.”

The conference was a forum where the top management and other officers of the scheme took stock of activities of the scheme with a view to mapping out strategies and programmes that would unite the achievements and tackle identified challenges for improved operations.

He said it was the desire to find solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the scheme that informed the decision of representatives of state governments, the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria to strongly advocate the establishment of the fund.

“I would like to once again make a passionate appeal to the relevant authorities to assist in actualizing the proposed fund,” he said.

The director general further noted that despite its accomplishments, the scheme faces operational challenges occasioned by dilapidated camp facilities, inadequate office accommodation for state secretariats and non-fulfillment of statutory responsibilities by some stakeholders, among others.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello who was represented by the acting secretary, social development secretariat, Dr Kelvin Ike, commended the management of the corps for its vibrancy and high level of commitment to ensuring that the scheme sustains its relevance.