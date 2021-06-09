BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, yesterday, said the ivory tower had achieved rapid growth and development, particularly in the areas of academic programmes, research, infrastructural development and human resources development since its establishment.

The Vice Chancellor stated this at the university yesterday while addressing a press conference to commemorate the 60th anniversary celebration of the institution.

According to him, the University which started with 244 students, 64 academic members of staff and 15 senior administrative and Technical staff in five Faculties, now has over 25,000 students, more than 4000 members of staff in two Colleges and 13 Faculties.

He noted among numerous achievements of the universities that it is one of the few universities in Nigeria with 100 per cent accreditation of its programmes.

He, however, expressed regret that in spite of the modest achievements of the instruction, funding has been a major challenge as government subvention has been grossly inadequate for the running of the University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, the chairman of council and chairman, governing council of the institution, Owelle Oscar Udoji noted that the public university system in Nigeria is at a major crossroads.

He therefore advocated a public university system that is at the forefront of responding to-and tackling the myriad challenges of national development.