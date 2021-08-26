Vice-chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitayo Ogunbodede, has said the university has zero tolerance for any form of sexual harassment and social vices.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of the Anti-sexual Harassment Policy of the institution, Ogunbodede said the university finds the policy imperative as part of efforts to create a safe learning environment for all.

The vice-chancellor noted that while no society is completely devoid of deviants and those who would not conform to accepted norms, OAU will continue to demonstrate and strengthen its resolve on zero tolerance for sexual harassment and other social vices.

Also speaking at the event, the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, charged every tertiary institution in the country to emulate Obafemi Awolowo University by having a policy on sexual harassment and a zero-tolerance culture.

According to her, the leadership of tertiary institutions needs to demonstrate that they are serious about the issue and will not condone a culture of abuse, silence and impunity.