The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has reopened the university which was closed down in the wake of the student’s protests three weeks ago.

According to the public relations officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, the decision to reopen the university was taken at an emergency meeting of the Senate, held on Friday, 29th October, 2021.

He stated that the students would come to campus on Friday, 5th November, 2021 and continue with their examinations on Saturday, 6th of November, 2021 in tandem with what was previously on ground.

It would be recalled that the students were to sit for their examinations on the 2nd October, 2021 before they embarked on protests on the 1st of October, thereby scuttling the writing of the remaining examinations.

The students protested alleged negligence on the part of the institution’s health centre that led to the death of one of them while the management faulted the allegations but yet set up a panel to investigate the matter.