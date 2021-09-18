The Onijan of Ijan Ekiti, in Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti State, Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi has died after reigning for 19 years.

Oba Fadahunsi, from Otutubiosun ruling house, was enthroned on September 22, 2002, during the administration of Otunba Niyi Adebayo and received his staff of office in April 2003.

He succeeded the late Oba Adeyemo Obarinde from Afayagbekun dynasty, who died on February 14, 2000 after reigning for 48 years.

His demise, according to sources, had been broken by Kingmakers and the traditional rites started immediately.

Our correspondent observed that cutting of trees across the quarters, indicating the passing of the monarch has begun in the town amid other age long traditional rites in conformity to the traditional practice of Ijan Ekiti .