The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has welcome quadruplets from his fifth wife, Princess (Oloi) Esosa Ewuare II, into the Benin Royal family.

Recall that the Oba had in May, 2020, welcome his first Prince after he ascended the throne of his forebears as the 40th Oba of Benin from her Royal Highness, Princess (Oloi) Iyayota Ewuare II.

The traditional ruler made the announcement at 4:57pm at his palace on Friday in Benin City, amidst jubilation by guests.

The sexes of the babies who are yet to be named, comprises three princesses and a prince.

The monarch paid tributes to God Almighty and his ancestors for he blessing.

The presiding Priest of the oldest West African Church, better known as Holy Aruosa Church, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, offered prayer to God for the new born babies.

The brief ceremony coincided with the visit of the national executives of Immaculate Conception College (ICC), Benin City, Oba Ewuare II’s alma-mater, to the palace.

The group was led by Engr. John Osa- Omoregie, who thanked the Benin monarch for his support towards the development of the school even as he called for more support.

Princess (Oloi) Aisosa Ewuare II is the youngest among the wives of the Benin traditional ruler.