By Our Correspondent

The South South most read magazine cum newspaper, popularly known as Obaland Magazine is facing economical crisis, as the news agency seems to lack reporters in the Northern and Eastern parts of Nigeria.

In an interview with a senior editor, Mr Edwin Odeh, of Obaland Magazine and Newspaper, he stated that he was born and raised in Edo State and doesn’t understand Ibo nor Hausa.

“The risk in covering violence scenes, religious dispute and other little crime in those areas could be dangerous for me and our media company. I have discussed with our co journalists to employ people from that location,who had studied journalism that will work with us” Edwin Odeh concluded.

Obaland Magazine is a national daily newspaper and a weekly magazine founded by Obaland Magazine and multichoice media house . The Obaland Magazine is distributed nationwide and circulated across all regions in Nigeria. The magazine is published weekly in Nigeria.

The founder, Obaland Magazine, Mr Lucky Omosigho saw the greatness of the digital and print magazine at the launch in Italy cum Nigeria and decided to employ more online reporters and writers.

Recall in 2009, Nigeria music star, Davido Adeleke was first to receive the weekly magazine at the Obaland Magazine launch in Turin (Italy) which had the presence of Nigerian Union members , Nigerian Embassy delegates and the Mayor of Turin. The 25,000 copies printed for a start were sold out during launch.

The Obaland Magazine journalists had undergo menance from Africans in diaspora, as they report from Italy to stop prostitution. It became Nigeria no 1 news source in Diaspora, reporting to Nigeria.

During the #EndSars national protest which turned International, Obaland Magazine was reporting consistently from Piedmont region to BBC news and CNN Africa.

“Vibrant professional Journalists needed urgently this new year” Obaland Magazine, announced on their social media handles including the official website, requesting fifty more journalists in the area of, Religion, Culture, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Fashion.