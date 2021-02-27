BY FEMI OYEWESO |

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has dissociated himself from the rumour making the rounds linking him to an illegal acquisition of Falohun family land at Feru community of Iyana – Iyesi axis of Ota in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State.

Obasanjo, who emphatically stated that he does not know any place called Feru, talk less of possessing any landed property in the community, instructed the police to arrest anyone using his name as a cover up to illegally acquire land anywhere in the Ado – Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

A statement by one of his counsels, Barr Kabir Akanbi, made available to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the former president was miffed at a particular media report, attributed to one of Obasanjo’s associate, Chief Abraham Akanle who has been allegedly acquiring landed property around Feru community in his name.

The statement distanced the former president from Akanle’s illegal and forceful takeover of Falohun family land at Feru, saying it is annoying for people to use the name which he has suffered to build over the years for criminal purposes.

‘’I have told the assistant inspector general of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone II, Onikan, Lagos, Ahmed Illiyasu, to arrest anyone that comes to him on my behalf and he should inform me immediately. I do not have land in Feru; I don’t even know where Feru is,” it added.

The statement further described the idea of using police to grab people’s land as an unfortunate situation.