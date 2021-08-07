Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has travelled Benin Republic in the first week of August, 2021, in order to meet with the neighbouring country’s leadership over the issue of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

According to an online newspaper, TheCable, top sources in the diplomatic circle revealed that former president travelled to Zanzibar, an island in Tanzania, on August 1 and rerouted to Benin Republic.

He was said to have travelled to Benin Republic in the guise of condoling with Nicephore Soglo who recently lost his wife – Roseline Soglo.

Roseline died on July 25 at the age of 87 in Cotonou.

Soglo was president of Benin Republic from 1991 to 1996.

LEADERSHIP reports that the former Beninise president and Obasanjo have maintained a warm relationship over the years.

Soglo is one of the African leaders who intervened at the time the Abacha regime arrested and jailed Obasanjo in 1995.

“Former President Obasanjo travelled to Zanzibar on August 1. Perhaps to conceal his trip; he rerouted to Benin Republic,” one of the sources said.

“He was to condole with former President Soglo who recently lost his wife,” he added.

Another source who was also privy to Obasanjo’s trip said: “He also met with Patrice Talon. The purpose of the meeting was to seek soft-landing for Sunday Igboho.

“He’s asking the Beninise authorities to grant the separatist leader asylum, and not to return him to Nigeria.

“The former president intervened on the request of some south-west leaders.”

Recall that Igboho was arrested by Beninise security forces while attempting to flee to Germany.

The Department of State Services (DSS) raided his residence in Oyo on July 1, killing two people and arresting 12 of his supporters.

He has been in detention in Cotonou since his arrest.

An aide of Obasanjo confirmed the former president was in Benin Republic.