Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has sworn in 11 commissioners and two special advisers as members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

The commissioners and their portfolios are Joseph Eboigbe (Finance); Prof. Obehi Akoria (Health); Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe (Budget and Planning); Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe (Education); Isoken Omo (Physical Planning and Urban Development).

Others are Moses Agbukor (Water Resources); Ethan Uzamere (Mining, Gas and Oil); Maria Edeko (Social Development and Gender); Monday Osaigbovo (Local Government); Andrew Emwanta (Communication and Orientation), while Oluwole Iyamu is the attorney-general and commissioner for justice.

The two aides are Crusoe Osagie, who was appointed as special adviser, Media Projects and Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, as special adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.

The inaugural EXCO meeting was held after the commissioners and special advisers were sworn in.

The governor said, “We must advocate transparency and uphold accountability in all we do in our respective portfolios. In enthroning a high-performance culture, an organisational performance scorecard has been developed for each ministry.

“The scorecard will be deployed in tracking key performance targets and deliverables of each Ministry and reports will be demanded on a quarterly basis. A formal assessment of performance targets and results achieved by each ministry shall be conducted. These shall form the basis of further review and linkages to other key human resource processes,” he said.