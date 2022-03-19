In spite of denials from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, former governor of Anambra, Willy Obiano was released on Thursday night, hours after being arrested by the anti graft agency.

Obiano, according to sources was released after the presidency intervened in his arrest and detention by the EFCC immediately after stepping down as governor and losing his constitutional immunity.

A close aide to the former governor who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend said Obiano, who is still in Lagos was released and is reportedly planning to travel out of the country today. It was gathered that though the governor and his wife were sighted leaving the EFCC office in Lagos, claims were made that they were actually heading to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

EFCC officials were also quoted as saying the governor was still in custody and the news about the release was fake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC had arrested Obiano after he handed over to Professor Charles Soludo on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT