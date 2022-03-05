A coalition of accredited Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers under the umbrella of Africa For Millennium Change Initiatives from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has adjudged the just concluded Cross River State by-election as free, fair and credible.

Amb. Prince Felix Ihonre, leader of the delegation and Jonathan Udofia, the public relations officer in a press briefing organised in Abuja yesterday said they went around the designated voting areas and were able to make a lot of assessments, calling for peace and security for a free fair and credible by-election in the state.

The observers said their team arrived at the state and went round wards of the areas to be covered during the election from Thursday, February 24, 2022 till the collation of votes and they observed that the pre-election preparation did not record any form of election violence.

According to the observers, this was as a result of the peaceful advocacy that was ongoing in the state with the Consortium of CSO-led groups in collaboration with relevant stakeholders in Nigeria that have been carrying out a series of advocacy activities in the state towards a peaceful, free, fair and credible by-election.

They said the coalition made a call on all citizens and eligible voters in Cross-State where the election would be held to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during and after the election.

“We also informed stakeholders to say ‘No’ to violence, but ‘Yes’ to peace and a secured nation so that we can all leave in harmony. The coalition also used medium to invite all stakeholders to partner in our Peace, Nonviolence, and Credible Election Advocacy, 2022 beyond.

“INEC, their ad-hoc staff and voting materials were readily on the ground at all the voting centers in the two voting locations in the state. Accreditation and voting with the BVAS machine started at 8.00 am as voters queued up to vote,” he said.

