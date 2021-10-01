The National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN), has congratulated all Nigerians on the country’s 61st independence anniversary while assuring commitment to industrial safety in the country.

The council in a goodwill message on Friday signed by its national president, Mr Festus Daniel, said the NISCN priority was the management of all operations and events within an industry in order to protect its employees and assets by minimising hazards, risks, accidents, and near misses.

The council noted that it will continue to carry out these duties within the framework of its responsibilities.

“As we mark this 61 year of our independence, we urge all stakeholders, federal, state, and local government areas to see Industrial safety as everybody’s duty, just as we oversee the standardization of the operations.

“We call on governments to show more commitment to tackling and eradicating all forms of challenges – be it political, socio-economic and all diverse problems facing industrial safety in the country,” the statement said.

While wishing Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, the council reminded Nigerians the fact that the nation’s founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together for Nigeria’s independence.

It, therefore, urged all to come together at this time to make Nigeria great again.

“Let’s join hands together with the present administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria,” it added.

National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria was established as a tripartite organisation, to boost the awareness-raising and advocacy component of the Ministry of Labour and Productivity mandate in Occupational Safety and Health.