Senator representing Cross River North, Stephen Odey, has challenged his opponent, Hon. Jarigbe Agom to come out clean to prove that he genuinely contested the Cross Rivers North Senatorial bye election.

Odey, who was reacting to a recent report by an online newspaper alleging that ‘despite Supreme Court ruling, Lawan refuses to swear in Cross River Senator elect’, said Jarigbe would do himself and the public a favour to provide evidence showing that he was the right candidate for the December 9th, 2020 Cross Rivers North Senatorial bye election

He spoke with selected journalists in his office at the National Assembly, describing Jarigbe’s attempt to upturn the result that validates his victory as a wild goose chase, noting that despite all this, he (Odey) remains the duly elected representative of his people.

“I was the only candidate. I was the only person that was given this from (nomination form) after the primary election”, he told journalists.

“That is why I challenge Hon Jarigbe Agom to come out before you, all of you, the press clean and show you this form whether he has it. It was not given to two candidates. No substitution, no double names, stamped and acknowledged by INEC”.

“I contested the Cross River North party ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on 5th September 2020”, he said.