The chairman, Cross River State Renewable Energy Commission, Comrade Justin Ogar Iduku, has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Stephen Odey, on his victory in the Northern senatorial district bye-lection held on Saturday in the state.

Savouring PDP’s victory in the poll, Iduku said the party’s victory was a clear endorsement of the administration of Governor Ben Ayade by the people of Cross River North.

In a statement he issued shortly after the announcement of the result of the bye-election, Iduku said, “Our party’s victory at the poll is a general reflection on the reawakening of Cross Riverians to the good works the PDP administration led by His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, is doing in Cross River. In fact, it is an endorsement of the Ayade-led government, hence, the overwhelming votes cast for the PDP candidate, Dr Stephen Odey.

“We are confident that with seasoned democrats like Governor Ayade and Dr Odey, the PDP remains the party to beat in all elections in Cross River State,” the statement added.

Congratulating the people of Cross River North senatorial district for their unique outing, the state Renewable Energy Commission boss described the outcome of the bye-election as a reflection of the wishes of the electorate.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the success of the bye-election and urged the electoral umpire to continue to evolve new strategies that strengthen the electoral process and the nation’s democracy.

“Once again, I congratulate Dr Steve Odey on his resounding election victory. With the result of the poll, the people of Cross River North have spoken. It is the birth of a new dawn for the PDP in Cross River and the South South,” Iduku added.