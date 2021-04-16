With the recent passing of Comrade Yinka Odumakin, civil society and the pro-democracy community in Nigeria have lost yet another vibrant advocate. Schooled in the tradition of the fiery lawyer, the late Gani Fawehinmi, he was as fearless and committed as they come in matters of civil rights and progressive politics. Odumakin was until his death the spokesperson of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.

A providential meeting with human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), in his days as a student activist at the then University of Ife, provided a fertile ground for the incubation and eventual hatching of Yinka into what he became later in life – a fire-eating campaigner for equal rights, social justice and political inclusion.

For a country in the harsh throes of change, mirroring contrived crises of different colorations traversing the political, socio-economic and religious spheres, he was one Nigerian who gave so much, seeking to aid the birthing of transformative change.

All these, as fate would have them, came to an end due to complications from coronavirus (COVID-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, Lagos. A statement issued by his wife, a social crusader in her own right, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, said the late journalist-turned politician “was managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19, which he had recovered from about a week earlier.”

Born on December 10, 1966, Odumakin hailed from Moro, Ife North local government area of Osun State. He studied English Language at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and graduated in 1989. While at the university, he served as the public relations officer of the institution’s Students’ Union.

According to Falana, “Yinka Odumakin was an undergraduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University (1986-1989). He was a member of the Alliance of Progressive Students (ALPS). Based on his defence of students’ rights, Yinka was elected the public relations officer of the Students’ Union (1987-88).

“During the 1988 convocation ceremony of the university, the late Vice Admiral Patrick Koshoni stood proxy for the visitor and military President, General Babangida. The students staged a peaceful protest against the recolonisation of the country by imperialism. For leading the protest, Yinka and seven of his colleagues were expelled from the university.”

He worked in The Punch Newspapers as a reporter but later joined The Guardian Newspapers. Odumakin resigned from The Guardian in 1993 and established Effective Company Limited, a media and publishing company in partnership with a fellow journalist and former schoolmate, Femi Ige.

He was part of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought the regime of the late military head of state, Sani Abacha, after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. In pursuit of an old desire for a new Nigerian state, he also participated, alongside his wife, in the National Conference, convened by President Goodluck Jonathan, which was held in Abuja in 2014.

As national publicity secretary for the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, as in his many feisty engagements, he wielded power with fetching humility and exemplary focus. He demonstrated that journalism, activism, culture and politics fundamentally address transformation of the human condition for good. He was a man of strong convictions who mostly took a few prisoners in his many fights.

Odumakin fought the biggest political figures and tendencies without any let up. He was on a consistent prowl, looking for ways to transform Nigeria so as to make her truly the giant of Africa she has the potential to be.

He was one of the advocates of national restructuring and he believed till his death that restructuring is the answer to the survival of the Nigerian state. According to him, those against restructuring are the ones benefitting from the “failed” arrangement in the country “which favours the few against the majority”.

In the troubled evolution of the Nigerian state, while some forces remained apostles of socio-political stagnation and retrogression, others represented untiring catalysts for progressive change. Odumakin belonged to the latter class. For being a key provider of clear, pragmatic leadership during periods of self-doubt by a citizenry under contrived political siege, he certainly will occupy a high pedestal in its lore – as well as in the larger Nigerian state.

As he departs this mortal sphere, he will be remembered as a man who gave his all in the effort to make a nation posterity will be proud of. This newspaper joins his family, relations and associates in bidding him farewell and also wishes him a peaceful repose in the bosom of the Lord.