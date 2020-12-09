By GIDADO IBRAHIM

In a democracy, especially the American presidential system adopted in the Constitution of the Second Republic, explicit provisions for how the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is to be elected are made, and if need be, resignation. Resignation can only be contemplated when the president is unable to carry out his duties on grounds of insanity or ill health as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It is regrettable and despicable that despite these clear provisions of the constitution, some persons lurking under the cloak of quasi groups recently amplified calls for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation. These pseudo groups have taken political theatrics to another level with calls on Buhari to resign as the president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Like one dancing naked in the market square, these pestle-wielding critics are premised their contention on the prevailing security situation in the country.

The call for Buhari to resign is preposterous and begotten from sheer bitterness. The president is strong and sound, and is efficiently directing the affairs of the nation. What then is the justification for these calls? Deductions from their irrational presentation seem as if they are people sponsored by ‘deep pocket’ enemies within to overheat the polity. One would be persuaded to link their grouse to the fact that the president has blocked all illicit channels of looting and has redirected state funds to his administration’s social investment programme for the benefit of the great mass of Nigerians. Beneficiaries of the subsidy scam and arms gate that robbed the country of funds meant for development will certainly not be happy about the ongoing empowerment programmes in the country. We all know that such disgruntled elements and their sponsors will find it difficult to support the Next Level agenda of the president.

The call to remove the president is not only unfortunate but irresponsible and myopic. How else can one explain the call for the resignation of the president in a democracy? These groups and their sponsors should know that Nigeria is bigger than their pedestal and parochial interests.

These unguarded and outrageous calls are tantamount to ‘playing dirty politics with the issue of security’. In the aftermath of the Zabarmari massacre in Borno State, they deem it fit to ask President Buhari to resign on the flimsy ground that he did not demonstrate any will to bring an end to insurgency and killings in the North. Going by the efforts, especially human, material and financial resources, put in the security sector, the position of these later day critics is not only malicious but ridiculous.

In their fuzzy stance, they claim that in civilised nations, leaders who fail so outstandingly to provide security will do the honourable thing and resign. Unfortunately, they failed to mention one civilized country that has thrown its leader out because of security challenges. How absurd for people to come out and make bogus claims just to whip up sentiment or hoodwink Nigerians into buying into some sinister motives. But well-meaning Nigerians are earnestly waiting for them and their propaganda machine to mention one of the so-called civilized societies that forced its leader to resign. Is it Europe, America or Asia?

Most of us are living witnesses of how oppositions in countries like France, Canada, Italy, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom have contributed immensely to governance in these countries despite the challenges. But in Nigeria, what they do is to discourage those who are ready to contribute to governance in the country.

Obviously, it is becoming clear that it is only in Nigeria that faceless groups are hurriedly put together to concoct lies just to score cheap and irresponsible political points all in a bid to call on the president of the country to resign. What is the impact of these groups if not red herring?

Rationally, what is desired in times of emergency is synergy, putting politics aside, and camping around a common approach to solving national issues. There is a saying that if you see a toad dancing on top of the water, its drummer may be underneath the water. How else can one explain to these disgruntled groups that every country has their challenges? But in spite of the challenges these countries face, they have not resorted to pressuring their leaders to resign.

Rather, they offer useful advice that can add impetus to government’s efforts at solving problems. What can be deduced from their desperate and cadaverous act is that someone or group is paying the piper, hence, dictating the tune.

The United States from where Nigeria copied its model of presidential system has gone through bloody civil wars, deadly gun and terrorist attacks like the September 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Never for once have the Americans called on their president to resign. Instead, at every turn, citizens and groups stand in solidarity with their country to give it the leverage to overcome the challenges.

The painful aspect of this abysmal show of insincerity is that some of these persons who should ordinarily qualify as statesmen have allowed themselves to be used by politicians to fan the ember of division. Conversely, when last did we hear of a bomb blast outside Borno State unlike in the past when bomb blasts in places like Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, etc were an everyday occurrence? The President Muhammadu Buhari-led war against insecurity has been able to contain dicey security situation in the North East. First, the president should be given pat on the back for liberating conquered territories from Boko Haram and push back the excesses of bandits and kidnappers.

Working with statistics and the reality on ground, one wonders where these critics are taking their baseless impetus from. They don’t deserve to be taken seriously by Nigerians because they are out for themselves. The fact today is that vast majority of Nigerians still have faith in President Buhari and his policies because they are still a panacea to the security problems facing the country.

Given the tortuous and long journey to Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy, coupled with the sacrifices made by men and women of noble conviction, such calls for the president to resign may be a clandestine attempt by anti-democratic forces to jeopardise our hard-earned democracy.

Alas, even those who should know the value of democracy have also joined the bandwagon of the call for the president’s resignation. Nigerians should be on their guard so as not to be swayed by people who do not mean well for the country.

The Buhari-led government has never relented in the issue of security, as it has remained the focal point of this administration. In demonstration of this fact, no government has ever invested in the security sector like the present government. All that is needed from Nigerians is their unalloyed and unflinching support for the president as he strives to make Nigeria safe.