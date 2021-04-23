ADVERTISEMENT

By Innocent Odoh, Abuja |

An official from the Ghanaian High Commission in Abuja, who wants to remain anonymous, has debunked the reports making the rounds on the social media, which purportedly quoted Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo Addo, as castigating Nigeria, describing it as “fake news”.

The said statement, which quoted Addo, said: “we must learn from the mistakes of Nigeria and never in our entire history be ever so foolish. You cannot declare war on your country and still be enjoying allocation as a state except in complicity with the government. The Nigerian government is an ethnic government, not a nationalistic government. What I cannot understand is why Nigerians themselves are angry enough to change the situation.”

Although the Ghanaian mission has not issued official statement to debunk the “fake news”attributed Akufo Addo, the said official has, however, denied the misleading reports.

“There is no occasion either in private or public where President Akufo Addo attacked the good people of Nigeria. Mr. President holds the brotherhood of Ghana and Nigeria in the highest regard.

“The said statement is the handwork of enemies of the two brotherly countries whose desire is to continue to see unnecessary tension among the good people of the two countries. We shall continue to see peaceful coexistence among the good people of Ghana and Nigeria.

“The Republic of Ghana and the Federal Republic of Nigeria will continue to work together to promote the well-being of the two counties. The general public should kindly disregard the wrong information,” he added.