All is set for the 2021 Africa investment summit holding at the prestigious Meydan Hotel Dubai UAE on the March 17- 18 2021.

The summit which is organised by Aspire World Investment with her partners World Women Leading Change ,World Women , Investment Forum and a host of others is geared towards empowering African Busineses by assembling investors from various regions in Africa and the world over for the betterment of their businesses and the African economy .

The Africa Investment Expo will witness the distinguished presence of notable personalities, representing delegations and international observers from across the Africa.

Leading the Nigerian delegation is multi award winning Ex-beauty Queen and Entrepreneur Amb. Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri President World Women Leading Change Nigeria.

Speakers from Nigeria include Dr Adesoji Adesugba MD Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority NEPZA {NEPZA} , Amb. Mohammed Buhari WFDP Country Director/Envoy for Ecowas Countries.

World fund for development and planning, Nigeria office,Dr. S.L Salau PhD Mineral Exploration,Geology CEO, IAMESEP.

Following her appointment on June 25, 2020, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigerian entrepreneurs benefit from the enormous opportunities the World Women Leading Change platform offers.

World Women Leading Change is a social enterprise founded by Prof. Dr Ayla Aldjufrie in 2018 and Co – founded in Africa by Dr Alice Kamunge .WWLC is present in over 60 countries in the world .

Considering her feats in serial Enterpreneurship and her iconic achievements over the last seven years. She will facilitating women development and childcare programmes, based on her in-depth knowledge, certifications, extensive recognition and global honours.

Some of her notable recognitions, awards and honours includes an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Peace and Humanity From The Yeshua International School Of Theology for Her leadership qualities and special impact on humanity; African CEO Merit Awards 2019 as African Young CEO of the Year; Nigerian Goodwill Ambassador Awards 2018; the Nigerian Women Achievers Awards 2018 as Young Achiever of the Year and the Nigerian Achievers Awards 2018 as Personality of the Year

Other notable awards which Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has received includes Youth Education and Leadership Initiative {YELI} Award of Change 2017 and was appointed an Ambassador of Change Ambassador. she was later appointed as an Executive Board Memeber of Project Tourism Nigeria, Nigerian Achievers Award 2017 as Beauty Queen of the Year and the popular Lagos Fashion Awards 2016 as Most Fashionable Beauty Queen of the Year.

During the early years of her career pursuits, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri rose into Fame In 2016 when She Emerged As Miss Tourism Nigeria, Which Made her the Nigerian Representative at Miss Tourism World. Before her emergence as Miss Tourism, she had already made history as the First ever Miss Glo Rock N Rule Owerri and was recognised as Queen Of Aso International 2014, World Miss University Nigeria Delegate From Her University and represented Nigeria at the Exquisite Face Of The Universe Pageant In Accra Ghana.

She was also a Housemate in Celebrity house mates 2018 which aired on various media platforms, with the likes of Eniola Badmus, Ruggedman, Frederick Leonard, Funky Mallam, Chelsea Eze, Junior Pope, Ada Ameh, Jaywon, Doris Simeon, Fash Lanso and Muma Gee. In 2019, She Began Conversations on ways to Foster Better relation between Nigeria and the ministry of Tourism in Uganda in collaboration with Ugandan Tourism Board. In 2020 She was appointed country President of World Women Leading Change Nigeria On the 25th day of June 2020.