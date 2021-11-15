The people of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have dissolved all factions of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP).

LEADERSHIP observed that there were no fewer than three factions of MOSOP claiming to have the mandate of the ethnic nationality made up of four local government areas of the state.

The dissolution of the factions was contained in a communique issued at the weekend in Boro, at the end of the Congress of Ogoni people, which is the highest decision making body in the ethnic nationality.

The communique, which was signed by former MOSOP President, Ledum Mitee and twelve other Ogoni leaders, warned that any of the factions that continue to engage in activities inimical to Ogoniland would be expelled from the organization.

It reads in part: “Concerned by the leadership crisis which has led to the formation of factions which is tending to destroy MOSOP, the cherished symbol of the Ogoni struggle, and inspired by the strong desire of the Ogoni people to sustain their voice in Nigeria’s multi-ethnic nation-state, this Congress reaffirms the dissolution of all factions of MOSOP as announced by MOSOP Elders in January 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any of the dissolved factions which after this Congress continues to undertake anti MOSOP activities that are inimical to the corporate and collective interest of the Ogoni people shall be summarily expelled from MOSOP.

“This Congress authorises the MOSOP Peace Committee to set up an electoral Committee that will, according to the constitution of MOSOP, conduct free and fair elections into the central executive Committee of MOSOP and its affiliates except the National Union of Ogoni Students whose election is annual

“Congress calls on the traditional institutions and political leadership of the Ogoni people to sustain their efforts to unite Ogoni and contribute their quota to the development of Ogoni.

“Congress observes with utmost concern the deplorable security situation in Ogoni and mandates the MPCC to work with all and the security agents to ensure sustainable peace in Ogoni.

“Congress mandates the MPC and MPCC to continue to oversee the affairs of MOSOP until a new executive is inaugurated.”