Ogun State House Of Assembly (OGHA) has passed the year 2022 Appropriation Bill of N350. 735 billion presented to it last month by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The bill titled: “H.B. No. 075/OG/2021-Year 2022 Appropriation Law” was passed during the plenary on the floor of the House yesterday after the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, chaired by Hon. Olakunle Sobunkanla had presented it to the House.

Passage of the bill was coming barely a month after the state governor, Abiodun presented it to the lawmakers, who all unanimously promised to accord the bill a speedy passage.

The recent development on the year 2022 appropriation bill has, however, confirmed LEADERSHIP’s Wednesday’s report that Governor Abiodun may assent the Bill before the year runs out this Thursday 31st of December, 2021 as sources within the corridors of power had earlier confided in our correspondent.

Prior to the passage of the appropriation bill, our correspondent gathered that the lawmakers had read and considered the document clause-by-clause in accordance with the Committee’s report, which was presented to the House presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo at a plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Assembly in the course of the legislative process on the appropriation bill, carried out slight adjustments in the recurrent expenditures of about 144 agencies, just as the capital expenditures of 38 other agencies were equally adjusted.

The adjustments led to reduction in the total recurrent expenditure from the initial N172.997bn to N153.180bn resulting in N19.816bn decrease, while capital expenditure was increased from N177.737bn to N197.554bn giving an increment of N19.816bn

