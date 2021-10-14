Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said the state would begin the imposition of sanctions on vehicles plying federal and state highways without fixing the appropriate speed limiter device.

Abiodun dropped the hint yesterday during the inauguration of the state Road Safety Advisory Committee in his office at the State Secretariat Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital and chaired by his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Though the governor was silent on the varieties of the sanctions and the classes of vehicles, LEADERSHIP gathered that penalties for the offence may range from vehicle seizures to arraigning erring motorists before courts of competent jurisdiction.

He said the enforcers will be equipped with necessary logistics to include speed readers, cameras and towing trucks.

The governor said the measure becomes important in order to reduce carnages on the state roads, particularly during these ember months and beyond.

“We have observed the rapid increase of accidents on some of our newly completed roads, consequently, we will be enforcing speed limits through the use of Speed Readers and Camera, whilst providing emergency services such as tow trucks, ambulances, fire trucks to assist accident victims,” he said.

Abiodun, who charged the committee, which also has the state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, as its secretary, to discharge their duties diligently,