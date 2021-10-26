The Ogun State government, on Tuesday, declared that the town hall meetings toward getting the inputs of residents of the state on the proposed 2022 budget preparation will begin on Wednesday.

The meeting, which is expected to hold virtually, is scheduled to kick off by 2p.m with the Ogun East senatorial district taking the first shot for the exercise.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital, signed by chief press secretary (CPS) to the state governor, Kunle Somorin, stated that the topic of the meeting is 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and 2022 Budget and Citizens Engagement.

“The citizens’ engagement meeting was meant to engage stakeholders and rub minds with them to obtain their inputs and thoughts to engender a citizen budget for the year 2022.

“Expected participants are to connect through ZOOM video communications with the meeting ID: 827 4548 2808 and pass code, 309066, starting from 2p.m,” he said.