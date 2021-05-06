BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Residents of four communities in Ogun State yesterday attacked the federal government’s men of the “Operation Border Drill Patrol” over their failure to stop the kidnap of four travelers by gunmen on the Abeokuta-Aiyetoro-Imeko-Afon Road.

The communities, which included Olubo village, Idi Emi, Imeko town, as well as Ilara, all in Abeokuta North and Imeko-Afon local government areas, alleged complicity of the security operatives in the abduction of their kinsmen, who were whisked away on Tuesday night closed to where men of the Border Drill Patrol had mounted their checkpoint.

LEADERSHIP gathered that gunmen, numbering about 15 had Tuesday night, flagged down a commercial Toyota Avensis car with registration number (OGUN) FFF 654 TK and whisked away, three market women and the driver of the car who were returning from the popular Obada Market in the axis.

Our correspondent gathered that two victims, who survived the kidnap, Iswat Akewugberu and Rofiat Oladeinde told sympathisers that their abductors spared one Fulani man and two Hausa passengers, who were also in the vehicle, but randomly selected the three women they abducted in the incident which occurred at Olubo village on Ayetoro-Ilara Road in the Abeokuta North local government area.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the incident happened at the same spot in Olubo village where a female medical doctor and a nurse were kidnapped.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, adding that the command is on top of the situation.

PPRO said the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations Muritala Bolanle has led powerful police investigators to the area.