The governments of Ogun and Lagos states may soon be on collision course following the notice of demolition cum acquisition served by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on residents of Itoki-Agbado-Ijoko community in preparation for the construction of the proposed Light Rail project by Lagos State.

This is because the Ogun State House of Assembly (OGHA) had declared null and void, the purported notice of demolition served by LAMATA on the ground that the affected community is domiciled in Ifo and Ado-Odo/Ota local government Area of the state and not in Lagos State.

The Ogun Assembly, which described the notice as a shoddy job and undue encroachment on its land, expressly directed LAMATA to formally evolve a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will protect property owners in Itoki-Agbado-Ijoko, a border community between the two states towards ensuring that the required compensation is paid in the course of implementing the proposed project.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo issued the directive while presiding over the Assembly’s businesses during the plenary session yesterday.

Oluomo was apparently responding to the submission of his colleague-lawmaker from Ifo II state constituency, Hon. Ganiyu Oyedeji, who reported the unauthorized distribution of the demolition notice by LAMATA to residents of the areas under personal explanation at a plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Speaker declared that there is the need for governments of the two states to jointly agree on the modalities for the implementation of the proposed projects and how the affected residents will be, “properly and promptly compensated” before the planned demolition.

The Ogun Speaker also lauded the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on the proposed road projects listed for construction and rehabilitation as contained in the year 2022 budget proposal currently being debated by the lawmakers.