To increase cotton production and revive textile industry in Nigeria, the Ogun State government has commenced the cultivation of cotton on 4,500 hectares of land and entered into a partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Prime Anchor.

The government plans to generate 14,000 direct and indirect jobs from the venture.

In a statement issued yesterday by the chief press secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, the state government said the farmland located in Aworo-Pedepo in Yewa North local government area, was a follow up to the 10,000 hectares earlier provided for the Cotton Growers Association in the state.

Somorin said apart from the partnership with the CBN, which will provide the needed fund to the growers, the state government had entered into a partnership with Prime Anchor to link cotton producers to the industrial processes, especially the Joint Cotton Growers Association of Nigeria and Gateway Cotton Processing Limited, in which Ogun owns 20 per cent share.

He said the commissioner for agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, had led a representative of the National Cotton Association Nigeria, who also doubles as the regional manager of Arewa Cotton, Adebayo Olayemi, the permanent secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Dotun Sorunke; senior special assistant to the governor on agriculture, Tolu Bankole; Sunday Adegoke of the Department of Tree Crops and other officials in the ministry of agriculture.

, to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the 4,500 hectares of land.