Apex-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has congratulated Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on his coronation as the 15th Emir of Kano.

A statement issued by the national publicity secretary of Ohaneze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, on behalf of the president-general of the apex-Igbo umbrella, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, the apex Igbo organisation hailed the cordial relationship that exists between the Igbos and the Kano Emirate Council for over a century.

“Such warm relationship was exemplified in the relationship between your father, the late Alhaji Ado Bayero and Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Ikemba Nnewi; Chief Godwin Nwalusi, Ezeigbo 1 of Kano; Chief Obi Okonkwo, Ezeigbo 11 of Kano, Chief Barr O. T. Nnadi, Ezeigbo 111 and the Chief Boniface Ibekwe, the current Ezeigbo Kano, Member of Kano Emirate Council and the National Chairman of all Ethnic Traditional Leaders,” Obiozor said.

He also stated that the warm relationship between the Igbos and the good people of Kano has served immense socio-economic purposes; some of which were expressed through the immortal remarks made by the late Alh. Sanusi Dantata while commenting on the Igbo friendliness, hard work and cosmopolitanism.

“This explains why in Kano, Ndigbo are unarguably the next in population after the indigenes”, the Igbo leader stated.

Describing Emir Bayero as someone with excellent leadership track records he said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo has followed with keen interest, your footsteps, track records of administrative competence and accomplishments as the District Head of Dala, Turakin Kano, Wamban Kano, the revered position of Galadiman Kano and the Emir of Bichi. In each of the positions, Your Eminence had exhibited uprightness, dignity, empathy, high ethical and moral dispositions, magnanimity and candour”.

He prayed to God to grant Emir Bayero long life and special grace on the throne.