The Chidi Ibeh-led faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned that southeast politicians who are exploiting the incarceration of leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and security challenges to deceitfully seek for votes of Anambra would regret their action because it would boomerang on them.

Ohanaeze warned against rigging the governorship election in Anambra State, stating that the spirits of Odumegwu Ojukwu and other Igbo leaders will never allow purveyors of electoral violence to have their ways.

The organisation gave the warning in a press statement made available to journalists in Enugu by its secretary-general, Okechukwu Isinguzoro.

“Any political party that rigs, engage in vote-buying and manipulate the process might not be able to superintendent over the affairs of Anambra in the next four years except a popular choice is declared the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The spirits of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr Alex Ekwueme, and others will never allow purveyors of electoral violence to have their ways on November 6th.

“No blood of any Igbo voter in Anambra is worth being spilled over the Anambra election, Ohanaeze directs all voters whose environment is not conducive for voting should never risk his/ her life for anyone or party,” he said.