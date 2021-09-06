Pan Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the verbal attacks reportedly launched on the people of the South East by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa.

In a statement issued by Alex Ogbonnia, national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, he described the attack as caustic and inflammatory.

Ogbonnia claimed that Bulkachuwa, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs was quoted to have said on a television programme that Ndigbo in Nigeria deserve death and elimination because the Southeast harbours criminals, rebels and arsonists.

But reacting to the alleged comment, Ohanaeze said it is shocking and unbelievable that he could make such a statement.

“ It is shocking and unbelievable that a Senator and Chairman of a strategic Committee in the Senate, Foreign Affairs, could make such an incendiary attack against the Igbo people without any provocation whatsoever.”

The statement reads in part: “The Igbo demand for the Presidency of Nigeria is within their rights under the laws of the land. They have not breached any section of the Constitution by making such demands.

“It is therefore gross gratuitous insult for Senator Bulkachuwa to rain such unguarded invectives against a major region in the country.

“I have tried to obtain some internet facts on Bulkachuwa, the only significant information on him is that on June 10, 2020, his constituents in Bauchi commenced a recall process on him; and no more.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns Bulkachuwa unreservedly for spewing such hate speech on a major Nigerian ethnic. It is highly inconceivable that a Senator and a husband of a highly placed judicial officer, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, would habour such wish for a significant section of Nigeria.

“This goes to show clearly the wicked mindset of some people in power who have no other objective but to turn the country into killing fields in the pursuit of hidden ethno-religious agenda.

“While Nigerians are united against the bandits that physically abduct, torture, maim and kill; worse harm is caused by incendiary rhetoric as espoused by the Bulkachuwas in high places.”

The organisation therefore demanded an unreserved apology and restitution from Bulkachuwa for “this unwarranted assault.”