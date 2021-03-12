ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The executive director of Rural Electrification Fund (REF), Dr Sanusi Ohiare, has donated clothing materials and food items to aged people and less privileged.

Speaking during the presentation of items to Mom Orphanage Home, and Margaret Carba Ohiani orphanage/less privileged home in Kogi State to mark his birthday, courtesy of the Sanusi Ohiare Foundation.

Ohiare call on Nigerians to shun every tendency that would divide Nigerians and work towards what will unite everyone irrespective of religion and tribe.

Ohiare said, “My advice will be for us to shun any tendency that would divide us and work towards what will unite us and secure the country and put hands together with Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello and President Muhammadu Buhari so that the efforts they have put in place to secure this country, create jobs and make the economy better can yield fruits.

“It’s my birthday and considering what has been going on in the country. The insecurity, Coronavirus and a lot of people have died and some people are finding things difficult. So I decided to come and share with the less privileged, spend my day with them, give them hope and advise them that it is not over.

“It’s to also show people that there are better ways of celebrating and thanking God. For me it’s to thank God for his grace, marcy and faithfulness. And for keeping me till this time. It is our job and responsibility to see that the little that we have, we share with them, because at the end of the day, we do not know how long we are going to be in this world.

“That is what my foundation stands for. I advise the kids to stay in school, work hard. They have equal opportunity to become whatever they want to become. They are lucky that they have roof over their heads and they have people taking care of them,” he said.

Ohiare pleaded with the privilege in the society to as much as possible share with the less privilege for a better society.

Lamenting on the hardship faced by the less privilege, he said that this is the best time for everyone to reflect and to realize that the problem of Nigeria does not discriminate in terms of tribe or religion, adding that It is a problem that everybody is going through.

According to him, “Everyone wants good life, enabling environment, equal opportunity. Nigerians are hardworking people. This is the time for us to come together and unite and strive to fight those things that are truly our enemies.

“Which is unemployment, poverty, we should also work together to surmount the insecurity problem that we have and make the country better for investments and for people to come in and creat jobs,” he added.

The Proprietor of Mom Orphanage Home, Daniel Edeh and Proprietress of Margaret Carba Ohiani Orphanage/less privilege home, Mrs. Ejembi Rufina appreciated the gift items and prayed for God’s guidance and mercy on the celebrant.

The items, they say will go along way at reducing the suffering of the children, urging other well-meaning to emulate the Dr. Sanusi Ohiare.