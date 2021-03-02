By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

Executive Director Rural Electrification Fund, Dr Sanusi Ohiare, has expressed sadness over the demise of the Ohi of Okene.

Alhaji Yakubu Yusuf who was the paramount district head of Okengwe/Okene, passed on Sunday February 28th, 2021.

In a statement, Dr Ohiare described the death as the departure of a strong custodian of culture and tradition whose life of service and humility was widely acknowledged.

“On behalf of my family, it is with deep sadness that I received the news of the passing away of our paramount ruler and custodian of our tradition,” he said.

While condoling the family and the government of Kogi State, Dr Ohiare paid glowing tribute to the demised paramount ruler as a man of peace, communal bridge builder, and father figure to all, who is also deeply religious.

“While we mourn the passage of a sage, we are however consoled with the fact that Ohi of Okene lived a pious and exemplary lifestyle, and left behind profound legacies worthy of emulation,” he added.