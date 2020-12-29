BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS |

Bauchi state governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed yesterday said the proposed crude oil exploration in Kolmani will be of benefit to the masses.

Mohammed dropped the hints, while fielding questions from newsmen in Gombe, after sympathising with his counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya, on the demise of his two uncles and a former federal lawmaker, Kumo who was his associate.

The governor who was unsure about the location where the crude deposit was found, noted that whether Gombe or Bauchi states, it should be for the development of the masses.

Mohammed said: “Oil exploitation and exploration is in the exclusive list and the federal government is doing so well and we are happy; Gombe and Bauchi where ever it falls, because we are closely related, it will be beneficial to our common people.”

While underscoring the progress in Gombe state and ties with his state, Mohammed said his state (Bauchi) is 50 years backward in infrastructure, when compared to Gombe.

“Gombe has always been very lucky to produce some of the best governors of the North East. I have said it in every fora. Gombe was ceded out of Bauchi but 50 years ahead of Bauchi because of the infrastructure and service delivery.

“That is why we are galloping, trying to leap frog, to catch up with Gombe.

Certainly I have seen continuity in terms of delivery of good governance in Gombe”, Mohammed stressed.