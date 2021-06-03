Crude oil price continued the previous day’s gains, riding on the OPEC+ decision as well as optimism for strong demand among producers and analysts in the crude market.

Futures in global benchmark Brent crude jumped to the highest intraday level since January 2020 gaining as much as 1.9 per cent yesterday.

West Texas Intermediate for July delivery rose $1.01 to $68.73 a barrel at 1:50pm in New York

Brent for August settlement climbed 99 cents to $71.24 a barrel after rising as high as $71.48 a barrel.

Oil’s underlying structure has also firmed. The spread between the nearest two December contracts for West Texas Intermediate is heading for the strongest close since 2019. That gauge indicates growing expectations for market tightness.

“There’s plenty of room for upside here,” Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities, as reported by Bloomberg.

“Summer and the reopening of the economy is bullish for demand,” while “it looks much less likely we’ll have Iranian barrels any time soon than it did last week.”

U.S. benchmark crude hit a two-and-a-half year high this week and traders see prices grinding even higher with a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal still likely months away and real-time data confirming a summer demand rebound underway in some countries. U.S. gasoline demand hit the highest since the pandemic began last week, according to Descartes Labs, while traffic on U.K. roads was higher than pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Still, a solid consumption recovery in parts of Asia remains elusive. Gasoline sales in India, the world’s biggest market for motorcycles and scooters, collapsed to the lowest level in a year as a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections savaged consumption.