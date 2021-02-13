The United Kingdom Supreme Court has ruled that polluted Nigerian communities can sue oil giant Shell in English Courts.

A group of tens of thousands of Nigerian farmers and fishermen will be allowed to sue oil giant Shell in English courts after years of oil spills in the Niger Delta.

Around 50,000 people live in the Ogale and Bille communities of Nigeria and allege they have suffered systematic oil pollution for years which has impacted their drinking water supply and destroyed livelihoods.

Skynews quoted a Shell spokesperson describing the decision as “disappointing” and said sabotages are the “main sources” of pollution in the Niger Delta.

Shell did not dispute that both communities have been severely polluted, or that there has not been an adequate clean-up yet.

It had instead argued it could not be held legally responsible for the harm suffered and therefore the cases should not be heard in England.

The case is the latest to test whether multinational companies can be held accountable for the actions of their overseas subsidiaries, and could pave the way for more cases against Shell.

Two weeks ago, the Dutch Court of Appeal made a landmark ruling against Royal Dutch Shell that held it liable for pollution caused by its Nigerian subsidiary, ordering it to improve its pipeline network.

