President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Senator Margret Chuba Okadigbo as chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, thus displacing Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, who was earlier appointed to the same position last year.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said in a statement yesterday, that the of the Board and Management of the NNPC Limited, which take effect from the date of the incorporation of the NNPC Limited, was in accordance with the power vested in President Buhari under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

The full composition of the board is as follows: Chairman of the Board is Senator Okadigbo (South East), Mele Kolo Kyari, Chief Executive Officer, and Umar I. Ajiya, Chief Financial Officer.

Other Board Members are; Dr Tajudeen Umar (North East), Mrs Lami O. Ahmed (North Central), Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West), Engr. Henry Obih (South East), Barrister Constance Harry Marshal (South South), and Chief Pius Akinyelure(South West).

Recall that President Buhari had last year appointed Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the chairman of the board but the board was never inaugurated .

Also appointed are executive commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission. They are: Dr Nuhu Habib (Kano), executive commissioner, Development and Production, Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (Imo), executive commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning, Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (Delta), executive commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, and Jide Adeola (Kogi), executive commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

Earlier appointed are the Board Chairman, CEO, Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management, and Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts.

New appointees at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority are Francis Alabo Ogaree (Rivers), Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing, Mustapha Lamorde (Adamawa), Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Mansur Kuliya (Kano), Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, Bashir Sadiq (Sokoto), Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration, and Dr Zainab Gobir (Kwara), Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.They join the Board Chairman, Executive Director, Downstream Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, the CEO, and Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, who had earlier been appointed.

For Midstream and Downstream Infrastructure Fund, new Council Members are; Mr Effiong Abia (Akwa Ibom), Bobboi Ahmed (Adamawa), and Engr. Abdullahi Bukar (Katsina).

Recall that President Buhari had last September written the Senate on the administrative structure amendments to the Petroleum Industry Act, which included appointment of Non-Executive Board Members, removal of the Ministries of Petroleum and Finance from the Board of the two new institutions, and appointment of executive directors.