By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Members and descendants of the Okojie’s dynasties of Uromi in Esan North East Local Government of Edo state have called on Esan sons and daughters to emulate the spirit of Christ in the yuletide season and foster unity and Love.

The family in a Christmas message signed by Princess Clementina Okoedo Okojie on behalf of the Okojie’s dynasties also seek for the protection of the their ancestors for blessing for the Ojuromi of Uromi, His Royal Majesty Anslem Edenojie.

Princess Clementina said it is only at this season for all the Okojie’s both at home and in diaspora to share in the spirit of the season.

“On behalf of the Okojie’s I want to rejoice with Esans and Edo people at home and in the diaspora as well as all residents, as we celebrate Christmas.”

According to her, “Christmas season is an auspicious occasion to show love and reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, whose birth we are commemorating.

“As we celebrate with our friends, relatives and neighbours, I enjoin our people to spread the message of oneness, love, generosity and hope for greater things as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.”