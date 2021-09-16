Nigeria former minister of Finance and Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has not only been listed as one of the world’s most influential leaders in 2021 by TIMES Magazine, she has also made the cover of the very influential international magazine.

The former minister shared the news on her official Twitter handle yesterday.

She wrote: “Honored and privileged to be on the cover of the Time Magazine and to be recognized as one of the world’s most influential leaders! Profound thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their kind words. All Glory to God!”

In the article about the WTO DG titled, “Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala” written by Prince Harry And Meghan, the duke and duchess Of Sussex, the members of the English royal family, wrote: “What will it take to vaccinate the world? Unity, cooperation—and leaders like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

“As the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation, a 164-member group of nations that oversees trade across the world, Okonjo-Iweala took on the role of director-general this March at a watershed moment for our global health and well-being.

“Make no mistake, her job affects every person, family and community. As we face a constant barrage of vaccine misinformation, bureaucratic slowdowns across both government and industry, and the rise of variants that underscore the urgency of the situation, Okonjo-Iweala has shown us that to end the pandemic, we must work together to equip every nation with equitable vaccine access.

“Our conversations with her have been as informative as they are energizing. This is partly because, despite the challenges, she knows how to get things done—even between those who don’t always agree—and does so with grace and a smile that warms the coldest of rooms.

The fragility of our world right now cannot be overstated. Just over a quarter of the nearly 8 billion global population is fully vaccinated.

Achieving vaccine equity is a global duty of compassion for one another. Our hope is that guided by strong leaders like Ngozi, we can get there soon.”