Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has called for proper monitoring of Nigeria’s crude oil production to ascertain volume and ensure transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

Okowa made the call at the opening of a two-day retreat of the Investment Committee of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in Asaba.

The retreat, with “Repositioning Federation Investment for Enhanced Revenue Performance” as theme, was organised to enhance RMAFC’s revenue generation and monitoring strategy for improved public spending.

The governor said that to ensure effective monitoring of crude oil production and export, there was need to deploy the latest technology such as Artificial Intelligence/Robotics to guarantee effectiveness and management of cost.

He called for reduction in delays arising from granting of agency permits that often led to high cost of drilling and for urgent addressing of security challenges, including crude theft, kidnapping, piracy and bunkering.

In a goodwill message, the minister of state for budget and national planning, Mr Clem Agba, said the ministry had ensured effective budget performance framework since 2019.

The minister, who was represented by the commissioner representing Edo State in RMAFC, Mr Victor Eboigbe, said it was crucial to improve on federation investment to ensure efficiency in public spending.