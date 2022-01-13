Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has constituted a panel of inquiry to determine the cause of the collapsed building housing the Okpanam branch of Salvation Ministries in the state.

The governor in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Chief Patrick Ukah, yesterday expressed shock and sadness at the news of the collapse of the building situated on Okpanam Road, Asaba on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

According to the statement, the state government has also suspended the processing and/or approval of building plans for Core Area ll until the panel of inquiry concludes its work.

The panel has Dr. Helen Anazia, as Chairperson with the following members: Engr. S. A. Aghagba, Director, Ministry of Works, Engr. Rex Orhe, Deputy-Director, Ministry of Works, Arc. Orerhime Iduseri, Ministry of Housing, Builder Isichei Felix Ekene, Ministry of Housing and Barr. Moses Agwere, Assistant Director, Ministry of Justice.

The assistant director, office of the secretary to the state government, Barr. Igho Eduvie will serve as Secretary of the Panel, which has two weeks for its assignment.

The panel has the following terms of reference: To inquire into and report on events surrounding the collapse of the building, including, the number and identity of the deceased and the injured in the building, the immediate and remote causes of the collapse, the scope and adequacy of current legislation, regulations, policies, and processes concerning the safety of buildings for public use.

Others are whether such legislation, regulations, policies and processes were complied with in the case of the affected building and identify any person or institution culpable in that regard, the scope and adequacy of current legislation, regulations, policies and processes concerning the emergency management response to the collapse of the building.

They are also to make recommendations for any measures necessary or desirable to prevent or minimise the collapse of buildings in Delta State and any other matters arising out of, or relating to, the foregoing that come to the Panel’s notice during its inquiries.

