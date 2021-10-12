By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The Oba of Benin, HRM Ewuare II, has cancelled all activities lined up to mark his 5th coronation and birthday anniversary, in honour of late Edo-born business mogul, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo.

A statement by the Benin Tradional Council and signed by its secretary, Frank Irabor, said the postponement is to honour Late Idahosa Okunbo, who he described an “illustrious son” of the State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Oba’s 5th coronation and birthday is slated for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to the statement, “Oba of Benin wishes to inform the general public that as a result of the demise of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, and his burial few days ago, His Royal Majesty has directed that all the events lined up to mark the fifth coronation anniversary celebration of His Royal Majesty on 20 October, 2021 should be postponed in his honour.

“Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo was an illustrious son of Edo State in whom we were well pleased. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace,” the terse statement said.