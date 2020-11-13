Having maintained relevance in the music industry for about a decade, Nigerian superstar rapper and label boss, Olamide has made it to the ‘Top Ten’ on Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 chart’ via a Carpe Diem flight.

Olamide’s Carpe Diem album was reported to have amazed 85 million streams and this recent success boosted the YBNL boss into the Top Ten on Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 chart, which connotes that his popularity is growing exponentially in the U.S

Baddo , as he is also referred to has been responsible for the success of several artistes; Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML and others via the establishment of his record label ‘YBNL’ which he founded in 2012.

Earlier in the year, Olamide announced that YBNL entered into a distribution deal with the U.S company, Empire, the latest in a series of alignments between American and Nigerian music companies.

The Rolling Stone breakthrough 25 chart comprises of fast-rising artistes of the month within the U.S music industry and Olamide was spotted on number for e (5) with a unit growth of 7.1M. The increase in chart number is solely on the artiste unit growth.