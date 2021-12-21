Old students of Saint Charles College, Ankpa, Kogi State, will next week hold a reunion meeting and also host the chief judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf.

The event, which begins on Monday, 27th December, 2021, will be preceded with the hosting of Justice Yusuf by the 1976 Set, on December 26.

The national president of old students of Saint Charles College, 1992 Set, Dr Zakari Usman, told LEADERSHIP that the event is aimed at restoring the lost glory of the institution, which was a reference point for academic excellence and discipline in the past.

He said the reunion would also serve as an avenue to help suggest ways of raising funds to put back to shape some dilapidated structures in the school and give it its deserved look.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Old friends who have last seen each other several decades ago would also have the opportunity of reconnecting and having positive rapport while catching up on some interesting times missed over the years.

Current students will, on their parts, have the opportunity to learn from the ex-students on how they navigated the tortuous waters of life up to their current positions,” he noted.

“If God can elevate some notable individuals who passed through the school during their secondary education, the future of the current students is bright too and they can do well if they learn from the antecedents of the old students,” he added.

Commenting on the event, the chairman of Ankpa local government area, Hon Ibrahim Abagwu, said there are many reasons why the reunion has become important as the present condition of the college calls for swift intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lamented that the school is living in its past glory as the structures are nothing to write home about, a departure from the past when Saint Charles College was the centre of excellence in the entire local government area.

“Governments, both national and state have their hands full over demands from different institutions across the board seeking attention from the government making it near impossible to meet the demands of any institution now”, he stated.

The institution, he recalled, has produced so many illustrious sons and daughters of this country, including retired Gen Atawodi, deputy director of prison, Adamu Omale, Rear Admiral Usman Jibrin who was the immediate past CNS, Prof Sheidu Ogah, Air Commodore Shaibu Mohammed, among several other eminent individuals in the country.