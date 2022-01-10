All is now set for an award to be conferred on the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is’haq Oloyede by the NextMoney, Nigeria’s authoritative financial magazine.

The editorial board of the magazine has selected Oloyede as Person of the Year 2021, for his relentless and uncompromising pursuit of academic excellence in Nigeria, and his unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability in public service.

According to a statement by Ray Echebiri, editor-in-chief of NextMoney, as vice chancellor at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Oloyede pursued academic excellence as though his whole life depended on it.

“Concomitantly, UNILORIN became the most sought-after institution by candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. And soaring on the wings of academic excellence feathered by him, Unilorin’s ranking among world universities has remained on the upward trajectory.

“As registrar/chief executive of JAMB, Oloyede is leaving no stone unturned as he relentlessly and avowedly pursues academic excellence by ensuring that admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria is transparent and credible.

“Quietly and steadily, he is leading a revolution in the Nigerian educational system, ostensibly with the objective of implanting academic excellence especially at the tertiary level of education in Nigeria.

“The revolution he is leading ensures that no candidate without the requisite academic achievements finds himself/herself on the campus of any tertiary institution in the country as a student.

He is prosecuting this revolution by conducting very credible, transparent and fraud-free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and by ensuring that admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria is based first and foremost on merit,” he added.

