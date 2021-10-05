The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse lll, has announced the derobing of Chief Ayiri Emami as the Ologbotsere of Warri.

Atuwatse lll made the pronouncement at a ceremony held in his palace yesterday in Warri putting Ayiri’s four years’ reign as Ologbotsere, traditional prime minister, to an end.

The monarch also instructed his subjects and people Itsekiri nation worldwide not to address the prominent chief as Ologbotsere

The Ologbotsere family was formally invited and instructed never to address Emami as Ologbotsere anymore.

Pa Oporokun, the Olori-Ebi of the Ologbotsere family was mandated to conduct all activities as they relate to the Ologbotsere family going forward.

In a swift reaction, Emami said his purported removal by the Olu of Warri as the traditional prime minister of Warri was illegal.

He said the Itsekiri monarch lacked the power to take such action.

Emami said, “He (olu of Warri) has no power to do so. I don’t recognise him as the Olu of Warri. I’m already in court with him. I’ll take further action to tell the court to stop him from parading himself as Olu.

“I’m already challenging the processes that produced him but now I am consulting my lawyers to file a new motion stopping him from parading himself as our king”, he stated.

